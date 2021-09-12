Report

PM Masrour Barzani meets the British Consul General in the Kurdistan Region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-12T10:15:38+0000
Shafaq News/ The British Consul General to the Kurdistan Region expressed appreciation for KRG institutions for their cooperation with the British Consulate. 

 The Presidency of the Regional Government said in a statement, "The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received today, the new British Consul General in Kurdistan, David Hunt," noting that Barzani congratulated, at the beginning of the meeting, the new British Consul General on the occasion of assuming his duties.

Hunt thanked the relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Regional Government for their coordination and cooperation with the British Consulate, and expressed his country's readiness to consolidate comprehensive relations with the Region, especially in investment opportunities.

The consul also commended the Prime Minister's efforts to carry out reforms, especially in the Ministry of Peshmerga, stressing at the same time the UK's support for the stability of the Kurdistan Region.

 The statement added that during the meeting, the two parties discussed relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government and the upcoming Iraqi legislative elections.

