PM Masrour Barzani leaves for Davos to attend a World Economic Forum

Shafaq News/ The prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, on Monday embarked on a Trip to Switzerland to attend a week-long annual international assembly of policy-makers, business leaders, politicians, and lobbyists in Davos.

More than 2700 figures will seek solutions for multiple global crises when they convene at the "World Economic Forum" in the posh Swiss Alpine village.

This auspicious gathering includes 52 heads of state, leaders in business, finance, and culture as well as humanitarians and members of civil society from 130 countries. More than 5,000 Swiss army soldiers will be on hand to guarantee security and ensure any protests do not get out of hand.

The theme of this year's meeting is cooperation in a fragmented world. After emerging from three years of pandemic isolation, delegates once again will be meeting in person. During the week, they will address critical political, economic, and social issues that demand urgent attention.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, says this personal interaction will create the necessary level of trust to bring people together.

Dignitaries attending the meeting include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and U.N. Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. U.S. President Joe Biden will not be coming to Davos. However, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, will be present. Saudi Arabia dispatched a high-level delegation that includes the ministers of finance, foreign affairs, industry, and communications.