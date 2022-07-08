PM Barzani warns of COVID-19 cases surge with al-Adha around the corner 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday seized the opportunity of al-Adha to warn of the surging COVID-19 infections in the region.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, the Prime Minister extended greetings to "the people of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world. I would like to make special mention to the brave Peshmerga fighters, internal security forces, and the families of the martyrs and al-Anfal victims."

"With the holidays around the corner, the Ministry of Health reports highlight a surge in the Coronavirus infection rates. Therefore, we urge the citizens to take into consideration the preventive measures and health instructions," he said, "Eid Mubarak and God bless Kurdistan."