Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani warns of COVID-19 cases surge with al-Adha around the corner 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-08T16:57:55+0000
PM Barzani warns of COVID-19 cases surge with al-Adha around the corner 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday seized the opportunity of al-Adha to warn of the surging COVID-19 infections in the region.

In a tweet he shared earlier today, the Prime Minister extended greetings to "the people of Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world. I would like to make special mention to the brave Peshmerga fighters, internal security forces, and the families of the martyrs and al-Anfal victims."

"With the holidays around the corner, the Ministry of Health reports highlight a surge in the Coronavirus infection rates. Therefore, we urge the citizens to take into consideration the preventive measures and health instructions," he said, "Eid Mubarak and   God bless Kurdistan."

related

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister revealed details about the Criminal Court for ISIS crimes

Date: 2021-04-28 19:01:53
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister revealed details about the Criminal Court for ISIS crimes

PM Barzani: the federal government must respect the constitutional rights of Erbil

Date: 2022-06-30 11:33:43
PM Barzani: the federal government must respect the constitutional rights of Erbil

PM Barzani: KRG is working to implement food security projects

Date: 2021-10-07 13:47:28
PM Barzani: KRG is working to implement food security projects

Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

Date: 2021-02-25 11:42:07
Masrour Barzani discusses with le Drian the recent rocket attack that targeted Erbil

PM Barzani emphasizes the need to secure the appropriate atmosphere for the elections

Date: 2021-07-31 11:58:18
PM Barzani emphasizes the need to secure the appropriate atmosphere for the elections

PM Barzani meets Jaafar al-Sadr in London

Date: 2022-04-19 19:54:30
PM Barzani meets Jaafar al-Sadr in London

PM Barzani expresses willingness to boost judicial cooperation with Lebanon

Date: 2022-01-24 11:19:10
PM Barzani expresses willingness to boost judicial cooperation with Lebanon

KRG is "optimistic" about reaching a final settlement with Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-18 12:30:02
KRG is "optimistic" about reaching a final settlement with Baghdad