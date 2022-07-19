Report

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-07-19T15:38:30+0000
PM Barzani to Chevallier: Baghdad-Erbil disputes are detrimental to Iraq's stability 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated Erbil's commitment to resolving the outstanding disputes with Baghdad, warning of their repercussions on the stability of Iraq.

Barzani's remarks came during a meeting with the French ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevallier, in Erbil earlier today, Tuesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, PM Barzani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Paris and the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq.

The disputes between the federal and regional governments were a major topic of the meeting. The Prime Minister reiterated Erbil's commitment to "dialogue" to come out with a "radical solution" to the outstanding disagreement on the basis of the constitution, warning of the impact of those differences on the security and stability of Iraq as a whole. 

The meeting also touched upon the threats of ISIS militants and the role of the Global Coalition's support to the Peshmerga forces in combating those groups.

