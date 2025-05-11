PM Barzani to Baghdad: Release Kurdish salaries now

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani called on the federal government to release public sector salaries for the Kurdistan Region without conditions.

While visiting Duhok, Barzani told reporters that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had met its commitments under federal agreements. “We expect Baghdad to do the same. Salaries must not become a political tool.”

Since Kurdish oil exports through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port were halted in March 2023, the federal government has issued temporary advances rather than standard budget transfers. The disruption followed an international arbitration ruling that blocked the KRG from independently exporting oil, significantly reducing the Region’s revenue.

The budget dispute resurfaces annually, with Baghdad tying the KRG’s financial entitlements to the handover of oil revenues—one of the key points of contention between the two sides.

Notably, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ordered Baghdad to directly pay public employees in the Kurdistan Region, bypassing the regional authorities.

Tensions persist despite the verdict. The KRG argues it has complied with the 2023 federal budget law by transferring 50% of its non-oil revenues and a share of oil income to Baghdad, accusing the federal government of “failing to meet its obligations” and “breaching constitutional provisions” by withholding funds.