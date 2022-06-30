PM Barzani: the federal government must respect the constitutional rights of Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, The Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met the UK Ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson.

The UK Consul General to Kurdistan, David Hunt, also attend the meeting.

In a statement, KRG said the two sides discussed the developments in Iraq and ways to boost relations between the Region and the UK.

Both also stressed the importance of solving the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad, including the oil and gas file.

PM Barzani reiterated that Kurdistan “has fulfilled its obligations under the constitution,” adding, “the federal government must respect the constitutional rights of Kurdistan and deal with it as a federal entity.”

“The Kurdistan Region is always ready for dialogue to reach an agreement that guarantees its constitutional rights and entitlements.” The statement said.