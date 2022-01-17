PM Barzani receives the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign affairs in Erbil

Shafaq News / The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis.

A statement by KRG said that the two parties discussed the political situation in Iraq, enhancing bilateral relations between the countries, and the refugees' file.

In addition, PM Barzani expresses his government's readiness to coordinate with the EU countries to solve the refugees' crisis.

For his part, Landsbergis expressed appreciation for its coordination with the EU to organize the refugees' trips back to the Kurdistan Region.

He also stressed his country's readiness for enhancing cooperation with the Region, especially in the field of education.