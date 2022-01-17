Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani receives the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign affairs in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-17T13:31:02+0000
PM Barzani receives the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign affairs in Erbil

Shafaq News / The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, received the Lithuanian Minister of Foreign affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis.

A statement by KRG said that the two parties discussed the political situation in Iraq, enhancing bilateral relations between the countries, and the refugees' file.

In addition, PM Barzani expresses his government's readiness to coordinate with the EU countries to solve the refugees' crisis.

For his part, Landsbergis expressed appreciation for its coordination with the EU to organize the refugees' trips back to the Kurdistan Region.

He also stressed his country's readiness for enhancing cooperation with the Region, especially in the field of education.

related

Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

Date: 2020-12-09 10:49:45
Masrour Barzani responds to "50-years oil deal with Turkey" reports

KRG condoles the death of the Emirati Minister of Finance

Date: 2021-03-24 12:55:14
KRG condoles the death of the Emirati Minister of Finance

PM Barzani reiterates the Region's support for dialogue

Date: 2021-11-16 11:31:11
PM Barzani reiterates the Region's support for dialogue

Barzani expresses condolences to PMF head

Date: 2021-07-03 19:45:53
Barzani expresses condolences to PMF head

Kurdistan's PM to university students: we will work to solve your problems

Date: 2021-11-27 19:36:39
Kurdistan's PM to university students: we will work to solve your problems

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: KRG is working to return the displaced Yazidi brothers and sisters to their areas

Date: 2021-08-03 06:39:13
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister: KRG is working to return the displaced Yazidi brothers and sisters to their areas

Masrour Barzani: We have the resources if the agreement with Baghdad falls

Date: 2021-02-10 11:41:23
Masrour Barzani: We have the resources if the agreement with Baghdad falls

Kurdistan’s PM welcomes Iraq’s international partners about the upcoming early parliamentary elections

Date: 2021-10-06 21:13:11
Kurdistan’s PM welcomes Iraq’s international partners about the upcoming early parliamentary elections