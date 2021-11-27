PM Barzani pledges to prosecute the demonstrators who desecrated the flag of Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, said that those who desecrated the flag of Kurdistan will be prosecuted, urging the university and college students in the Region to pursue peaceful demonstration to achieve their goals.

PM Barzani remarks came during a meeting he held with a group of university students earlier today, Saturday.

"Differences are addressed via dialogue. If you do not want to demonstrate, do it in a civilized manner," he said, "We received your demands, and we are working to meet them."

"Nobody shall exploit the demonstrations for a personal agenda," Barzani added, "the allowances have been cut for seven years since the financial crisis. Why bring this issue now?"

The Prime Minister said that those who showed disrespect to the flag of the Kurdistan Region will be brought to justice. "Thousands of our people died to protect this flag."