PM Barzani on his government's second anniversary: we are a success 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-10T17:01:27+0000
Shafaq News/On the second anniversary of its establishment, Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, said that his government has made many achievements despite the huge challenge it faced.

In an interview with the  Government's Media and Information Foundation, PM Barzani said, "immediately after the formation of our government, the Coronavirus pandemic kicked in, and oil prices dropped drastically, taking a toll on the international economy that was on the brink of collapse."

"The Government survived even though the Federal Government did not deliver the Region's share of the budget for 13 months," he elaborated, "it was able to manage the income and control the crises and the incumbent conditions."

"If we consider the situation carefully, what our brothers did in all the fields is laudable and thankful."

"As for the corruption that burdened the citizens and the waste of public funds that some criticized the government for, I can say that it was remarkably restricted. I cannot say that we uprooted it, but we successfully limited it to a great extent."

"The Government believes that the taxes were only reorganized. They were not upscaled. This maneuver, and establishing a balanced taxation system, aims to serve the public interest. Internal revenues increased by 50%."

