PM Barzani on Newroz eve: Kurdistan will not surrender its rights

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-20T13:36:24+0000
PM Barzani on Newroz eve: Kurdistan will not surrender its rights

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday said that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will continue defending and upholding the constitutional rights of Kurds. 

PM Barzani's remarks came in a greeting letter to the public on the Newroz eve earlier today, Sunday. 

"Throughout history, Newroz has been a symbol of resistance, fighting oppression, tyranny, and continuing the struggle for freedom and liberation for the Kurdish people," Prime Minister Barzani said. 

The Kurdistan Region will not surrender its national rights "under any pressure", Barzani said, reiterating that the Kurdistan Region region will remain a factor of stability in Iraq and the Middle East.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Kurdistan Region would continue playing its role in fostering the culture of forgiveness and peaceful existence among Iraq's components, according to the statement.

