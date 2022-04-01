PM Barzani offers Ramadan greetings to the Muslims of Kurdistan and the world

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, on Friday extended greetings to the Muslim communities in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world on the eve of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

"On the occasion of the Holy month of Ramadan, we extend greetings and congratulations to all the Muslims in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world, asking God to accept their fasting, worship, and good dead," PM Barzani said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Sunni Endowment of Iraq announced tomorrow, Saturday, the first day of Ramadan.

Saturday will be the fasting month's first day in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, and UAE.