Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, met today with the Emirati minister of energy, Suhail Al Mazroui, on the sidelines of the energy conference held in Dubai.

A statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government said that the two sides discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, strengthening bilateral relations between Kurdistan and UAE, and enhancing cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of energy and transport.