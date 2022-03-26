PM Barzani meets the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met with the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

On the sidelines of the World Energy Forum, PM meets with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qassimi.

On Friday, Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates in an official visit.

The PM would participate in the World Energy Forum scheduled on 27 and 28 March in Abu Dhabi and hold a speech.

He will also participate in the World Government Summit in Dubai on March 29-30 and meet with senior Emirati officials.