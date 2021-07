Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, offered condolences to the victims of the Dhi Qar Hospital fire.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "In solidarity with the people of Dhi Qar and the whole country over what we saw of painful images following the tragic fire of the isolation center, I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims and the injured."

"I instructed the Minister of Health of the Region to provide all necessary assistance to the injured."