PM Barzani hosts the Spanish ambassador to Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, on Thursday hosted the Spanish Ambassador to Iraq, Pedro Martinez-Avial, in the capital city of the Region, Erbil.

According to a press release by the Kurdistan Regional Government, Prime Minister Barzani congratulated the Spanish diplomat for taking office, wishing him success in his mission.

The Spanish ambassador conveyed his country's willingness to develop ties with the Region, particularly in the fields of investments and commercial exchange, indicating that preparations are underway to inaugurate the Spanish Consulate in Erbil.