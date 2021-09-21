Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani follows up on the Duhok International Airport project

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-21T13:29:07+0000
PM Barzani follows up on the Duhok International Airport project

Shafaq News/ The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, inspected today the Duhok International Airport project.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the location of the project and its implementation steps, as it is a strategic project that will facilitate travel for Duhok residents, and link the governorate with the rest of the Iraqi and Kurdish governorates.

PM Barzani said in a speech, "We came here to visit Duhok Airport, which was supposed to be established during previous ministerial formations' era, since a financial budget had been allocated for it, due to the economic crisis."

"Our visit aims to review this project as well as the contracts that have been concluded, so that we can resume work to implement the airport, given its importance to Duhok and the surrounding areas."

He added, "I would like to inform all the citizens of Kurdistan, especially Duhok residents, that we will start rebuilding the airport, after completing the initial reviews and introduce some modifications."

related

Duhok local government to build new halls to display artifacts

Date: 2021-09-19 18:57:38
Duhok local government to build new halls to display artifacts

Covid-19: Iraq might record its first new variant case

Date: 2021-01-13 13:48:22
Covid-19: Iraq might record its first new variant case

Turkish bombardment causes massive fire in Duhok

Date: 2021-06-16 10:46:58
Turkish bombardment causes massive fire in Duhok

Turkish army penetrates nine kilometers into Duhok

Date: 2021-04-24 12:15:47
Turkish army penetrates nine kilometers into Duhok

Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Date: 2020-08-23 11:00:20
Duhok: to travel to Turkey through the Ibrahim al-Khalil border crossing

Turkish airforces strike in northern Duhok

Date: 2021-07-06 12:16:44
Turkish airforces strike in northern Duhok

Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Date: 2020-09-17 10:52:42
Turkish shelling ignites fires in farms and forests in Duhok

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Date: 2021-02-26 11:15:08
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok