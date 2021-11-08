Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani discusses with senior UK official the post-election era in Iraq 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-11-08T16:55:57+0000
PM Barzani discusses with senior UK official the post-election era in Iraq 

Shafaq News/ the Head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani and the British government's chief military advisor, renewed their condemnation of the attack that targeted Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence. 

 A statement by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Government said that PM Barzani received today the UK Chief of Defence Staff's Senior Advisor to the Middle East and North Africa, Martin Sammy Sampson, and discussed with him the post-election era in Iraq.

 According to the statement, the two sides, strongly condemned the attack that targeted Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi's residence.

 The British government's chief military adviser pointed to Kurdistan's important role in the region, and expressed his country's commitment to continue supporting the Kurdistan Region, especially the Peshmerga, in confronting terrorism.

For his part, the Prime Minister thanked the UK and the Global coalition forces for their support, stressing the need to achieve stability and enhance the political process in the country, by forming an inclusive government that serves all communities in Iraq.

related

Outgoing commander of Italian forces in Iraq: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence 

Date: 2021-06-19 14:25:24
Outgoing commander of Italian forces in Iraq: Kurdistan is an oasis of coexistence 

+11 billion dinar recovered to the public treasury

Date: 2020-11-01 10:47:52
+11 billion dinar recovered to the public treasury

Masrour Barzani hosts the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-03-17 11:21:01
Masrour Barzani hosts the Japanese Ambassador to Iraq

Kurdistan's Council of Ministers meet to discuss several issues today

Date: 2021-09-29 08:41:23
Kurdistan's Council of Ministers meet to discuss several issues today

Masrour Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christians

Date: 2020-12-24 14:03:47
Masrour Barzani extends Christmas greeting to Kurdistan's Christians

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister congratulates the Yazidis on the New Year

Date: 2021-04-13 20:53:57
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister congratulates the Yazidis on the New Year

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister mourns the former US Secretary of State

Date: 2021-10-18 18:17:30
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister mourns the former US Secretary of State

PM Barzani instructs to assist the Nasiriyah fire victims

Date: 2021-07-13 08:26:07
PM Barzani instructs to assist the Nasiriyah fire victims