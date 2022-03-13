Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani discusses with Blinken the recent attack on Erbil 

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-03-13T21:01:15+0000
PM Barzani discusses with Blinken the recent attack on Erbil 

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, held a phone call with the United States secretary of state, Anthony Blinken.

Blinken denounced the recent rocket attacks that targeted Erbil Sunday at dawn.

PM Barzani said in a tweet, "I spoke with @SecBlinken tonight about today’s terrorist attack on Erbil."

"We agreed it is a brazen violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. I stressed the urgent need to counter the fabricated set of false narratives used repeatedly in recent years in attacks on Erbil", he added. 

The Kurdistan Regional Government confirmed earlier today that the Iranian attack targeted a civil site in Erbil and not an Israeli base.

related

KRG and Global Coalition confirm their cooperation in confronting ISIS

Date: 2021-07-06 15:38:16
KRG and Global Coalition confirm their cooperation in confronting ISIS

Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Date: 2021-02-10 11:17:26
Masrour Barzani: We are not selling oil at a lower price than SOMO's

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks the US ambassador for his efforts in approving the budget law

Date: 2021-04-12 10:50:56
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks the US ambassador for his efforts in approving the budget law

Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

Date: 2020-08-03 09:01:33
Barzani to liberate Yazidis kidnapped by ISIS

PM Barzani and Plasscchaert discuss the outcomes of the Iraqi parliamentary election

Date: 2021-10-14 15:07:42
PM Barzani and Plasscchaert discuss the outcomes of the Iraqi parliamentary election

Switzerland expresses readiness to expand relations with Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-19 14:51:18
Switzerland expresses readiness to expand relations with Kurdistan

U.S. affirms keenness to support the Peshmerga forces

Date: 2021-05-16 19:15:42
U.S. affirms keenness to support the Peshmerga forces

Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever

Date: 2020-10-28 18:42:54
Barzani: we need to spread the spirit of coexistence more than ever