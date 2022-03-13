PM Barzani discusses with Blinken the recent attack on Erbil 

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, held a phone call with the United States secretary of state, Anthony Blinken.

Blinken denounced the recent rocket attacks that targeted Erbil Sunday at dawn.

PM Barzani said in a tweet, "I spoke with @SecBlinken tonight about today’s terrorist attack on Erbil."

"We agreed it is a brazen violation of Iraq’s sovereignty. I stressed the urgent need to counter the fabricated set of false narratives used repeatedly in recent years in attacks on Erbil", he added.

The Kurdistan Regional Government confirmed earlier today that the Iranian attack targeted a civil site in Erbil and not an Israeli base.