PM Barzani discusses cooperation prospects with a Coalition senior commander

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the Deputy Commander General of the Coalition Forces in Iraq and Syria, Brigadier-General Carl Harris, in the region's capital city, Erbil, earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the Prime Minister discussed with his guest the latest updates on the battle against terrorism.

The meeting touched upon the situation in Iraq and Syria, laying emphasis on the cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army to fend off the terrorist groups and establish the foundations of stability in the country.

Barzani and Harris exchanged views on the reforms the Kurdistan Regional Government has made and the support the Global Coalition has offered to the Peshmerga forces.