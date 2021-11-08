PM Barzani discusses Erbil-Tehran economic ties with an Iranian diplomat 

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, hosted on Monday the Iranian Foreign Minister advisor for economic affairs, Mahdi Safari, in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

A press release by the Region's cabinet said that PM Barzani discussed with his guest ways to bolster the prospects of economic cooperation between Kurdistan and the Islamic Republic.

The meeting touched upon the recent updates on the political situation in the Middle East, Baghdad-Erbil relations, and issues of mutual interest.