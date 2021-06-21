PM Barzani demands considering demographic changes in the population census

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, hosted today, Monday, a delegation from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) headed by the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Population Fund Deputy Executive Director, Management, Ib Petersen.

A readout issued by the Region's Presidency, said that the meeting explored ways to develop the cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the UNFPA.

PM Barzani expressed KRG's willingness to endorse the United Nations programs to achieve prosperity for the Region's people and boost health, education, and human resources.

The meeting laid emphasis on combating domestic violence and bolstering family status to build a healthy society.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to conduct a population census in Iraq and Kurdistan, shedding light on the need to consider the demographic changes in the territories disputed between Baghdad and Erbil due to war and security turmoils.