Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM Barzani demands considering demographic changes in the population census

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-21T16:41:41+0000
PM Barzani demands considering demographic changes in the population census
Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Masrour Barzani, hosted today, Monday, a delegation from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) headed by the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and United Nations Population Fund Deputy Executive Director, Management, Ib Petersen. 

A readout issued by the Region's Presidency, said that the meeting explored ways to develop the cooperation between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the UNFPA.

PM Barzani expressed KRG's willingness to endorse the United Nations programs to achieve prosperity for the Region's people and boost health, education, and human resources.

The meeting laid emphasis on combating domestic violence and bolstering family status to build a healthy society.

The Prime Minister highlighted the need to conduct a population census in Iraq and Kurdistan, shedding light on the need to consider the demographic changes in the territories disputed between Baghdad and Erbil due to war and security turmoils.

related

Kurdistan to send delegation to the federal government

Date: 2020-12-02 13:50:39
Kurdistan to send delegation to the federal government

Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from the US Secretary of State

Date: 2021-04-23 18:44:24
Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from the US Secretary of State

Masrour Barzani expresses readiness to enhance relations with the UAE

Date: 2021-05-25 15:07:31
Masrour Barzani expresses readiness to enhance relations with the UAE

Kurdistan's Council of Ministers discuss a spectrum of issues during its regular session

Date: 2021-03-10 11:57:09
Kurdistan's Council of Ministers discuss a spectrum of issues during its regular session

PM Barzani is keeping tabs on the Hiwa hospital issue, MP says

Date: 2021-06-19 17:15:12
PM Barzani is keeping tabs on the Hiwa hospital issue, MP says

Masrour Barzani commemorates the liberation of Kobani

Date: 2021-01-26 16:54:50
Masrour Barzani commemorates the liberation of Kobani

Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Date: 2020-10-04 14:33:11
Masrour Barzani holds military talks with leaders of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Iraqi Army

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks the US ambassador for his efforts in approving the budget law

Date: 2021-04-12 10:50:56
Kurdistan’s Prime Minister thanks the US ambassador for his efforts in approving the budget law