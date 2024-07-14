PM Barzani condemns shooting at Trump rally

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdish Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, condemned the assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump, expressing solidarity with the United States.

“I condemn the attack on President Donald J Trump in the strongest terms and wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with all the victims of this senseless act of terrorism.” Barzani posted on X.

“We stand in solidarity with the United States.”

Trump was rushed off stage after gunshots erupted at a rally in Pennsylvania in what the FBI described as an assassination attempt.

Law enforcement sources said a shooter was positioned on a rooftop outside the venue. Footage showed Trump grimace and raise his hand to his right ear before ducking as shots rang out.

The suspect, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead at the scene by Secret Service officers. One bystander was killed, and two others were critically injured.