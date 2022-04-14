PM Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Anfal campaign
Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, has issued a statement on the 34th anniversary of the genocidal Anfal campaign.
fulfill its responsibility per the constitution in compensating the relatives of martyrs as well as victims and those harmed by the Anfal,” Barzani said in a statement.
The prime minister also reiterated the need for greater efforts to recognize and commemorate the atrocity, so it is not repeated. The statement added that his government would do its best to “serve” the victims and their families.
During al-Anfal campaigns, launched on July 1983, 8,000 people from Barzan were arrested, and a genocide was carried out in many other areas, resulting in more than 180,000 victims and hundreds of thousands of IDPs, for nothing but belonging to the Kurdish community.