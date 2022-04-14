PM Barzani commemorates the 34th anniversary of the Anfal campaign

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-04-14T09:59:14+0000

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, has issued a statement on the 34th anniversary of the genocidal Anfal campaign. fulfill its responsibility per the constitution in compensating the relatives of martyrs as well as victims and those harmed by the Anfal,” Barzani said in a statement. The prime minister also reiterated the need for greater efforts to recognize and commemorate the atrocity, so it is not repeated. The statement added that his government would do its best to “serve” the victims and their families. During al-Anfal campaigns, launched on July 1983, 8,000 people from Barzan were arrested, and a genocide was carried out in many other areas, resulting in more than 180,000 victims and hundreds of thousands of IDPs, for nothing but belonging to the Kurdish community.

related

Kurdistan PM meets with the Iraqi Minister of Interior

Date: 2021-02-27 11:37:55

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister receives the new Italian Consul General

Date: 2021-11-11 14:36:20

PM Barzani expresses willingness to boost judicial cooperation with Lebanon

Date: 2022-01-24 11:19:10

Masrour Barzani receives a phone call from Blinken following the Erbil rocket attack

Date: 2021-02-16 05:58:40

Masrour Barzani: the threat of ISIS has become serious

Date: 2020-08-27 19:16:53

Kurdistan’s Prime Minister calls the Global Coalition to keep training the Peshmerga to confront ISIS

Date: 2021-05-01 09:01:25

PM Barzani discusses with his Greek counterpart several files of mutual interest

Date: 2021-06-11 13:39:08

PM Barzani meets a delegation of Kurdistan's Union of Islamic clerics

Date: 2021-09-29 16:48:38