PM Barzani calls the Chaldeans to return to Kurdistan and practice their “influential” role

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, welcomed a senior delegation of the Chaldean Federation International headed by Sam Yono.

The delegation included representatives of the Chaldean community in North America, Europe, and Iraq.

The delegation affirmed the Chaldean community’s support for the Regional Government and praised the “developments and peaceful coexistence in Kurdistan.” Barzani’s office reported.

In turn, PM Barzani stressed that the Kurdistan Region would “continue to foster the culture of coexistence, religious freedom and protecting the rights of all components.”

Barzani called on the Chaldean and Christian communities abroad to return to the Kurdistan Region to exercise their “influential” role.