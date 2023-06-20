PM Barzani arrives in Ankara for official visit

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, arrived in the Turkish capital, Ankara, today for an official visit.

According to an official statement, Barzani will hold meetings during the visit with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as the Foreign Minister and senior officials of the new Turkish government.

The visit, as stated, aims to "discuss ways to enhance relations between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey, in addition to addressing the latest developments and updates in Iraq and the region."