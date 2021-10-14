Report

PM Barzani and Plasscchaert discuss the outcomes of the Iraqi parliamentary election

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-10-14T15:07:42+0000
PM Barzani and Plasscchaert discuss the outcomes of the Iraqi parliamentary election

Shafaq News/Kurdistan's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, hosted on Thursday the Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, in the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a readout issued by the Regional Government, PM Barzani discussed with his guest the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq and the results of the parliamentary election.

The meeting commended the efforts of the International observers in bolstering the electoral process and its success.

Barzani and Plasscchaert hoped that the election spawns a comprehensive government that endorses all the Iraqi communities without discrimination.

