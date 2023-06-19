PM Barzani Welcomes American Chamber of Commerce Delegation

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed a U.S. Chamber of Commerce delegation in a meeting aimed at bolstering economic relations between the United States and Erbil.
The meeting, attended by U.S. Consul General to the Kurdistan Region, Irvin Hicks, commenced with an introduction by Steve Lutes, Vice President of Middle East Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who provided an overview of the delegation's visit objectives. The delegation consisted of representatives from various American companies specializing in agricultural development.
Prime Minister Barzani thanked Washington for its strong interest in fostering more robust relations with the Kurdistan Region, mainly through private-sector engagement. He underscored the ongoing reforms implemented by the current ministerial formation, focusing on economic diversification, agricultural sector advancement, establishing a robust economic framework, activating the banking system, and providing public services through electronic platforms.
PM Barzani further emphasized the Kurdistan Region's ambition to become a prominent agricultural and commercial hub in the region, making significant contributions to food security. He encouraged American companies to increase their investments in the Kurdistan Region, particularly in renewable energy and banking. Moreover, he reaffirmed the readiness of the Kurdistan Regional Government to facilitate and coordinate all necessary measures to support these endeavors.