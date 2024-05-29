PM Barzani: Kurdistan seeks deeper ties with Australia, S. Korea

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with South Korean Ambassador Choi Sung-su and Australian Ambassador Glenn Miles on Wednesday for talks on the bilateral relations between the Region and their respective countries, according to readouts by the cabinet.

In separate meetings, the two sides explored avenues to expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, and development assistance.

Barzani emphasized the importance of resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal Iraqi government based on the constitution, ensuring the region's full rights and financial entitlements.

He also laid emphasis on holding Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections in "a timely manner later this year", ensuring a "free and fair electoral process that allows all components to participate, protecting their rights without exception."

Ambassador Choi Sung-su commended Prime Minister Barzani's "vision for the development and prosperity" of the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the strong ties between the two sides that date back two decades when the Korean military Olive Branch Unit arrived in the Kurdistan Region.

The event marked the beginning of official relations between the two sides, leading to the implementation of numerous vital projects in the region, particularly through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), according to a readout.