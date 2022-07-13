PM Barzani: KRG has always worked to solve Baghdad-Erbil differences 

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, affirmed on Wednesday that his cabinet has been able to overcome "major crises".

Barzani said in a speech he delivered on the third year anniversary of the Kurdistan Region’s ninth cabinet formation, that his government, "managed to get through a difficult period with limited income,” stressing, "we reduced government debts and repaid more than one billion Us dollars of debt."

Barzani stressed, "moving ahead with our policy of diversifying the economy and revenue sources, developing and increasing investment in the agricultural sector, building new dams, and continue working to provide water security."

The Prime Minister reviewed what he described as "a set of achievements" accomplished by his government, and touched on the government’s future plans, especially in the fields of solar energy.

Regarding the Baghdad-Erbil differences, Barzani said, "We have always worked to solve those problems and our delegation from the KRG has regularly visited Baghdad in pursuit of dialogue and solutions."

The Prime Minister indicated that the Region is planning to adopt an advanced banking system to stimulate economic exchange and upgrade banking services, among many other projects.