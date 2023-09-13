PM Barzani, Austrian FM discuss bilateral relations

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Masrour Barzani and Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg discussed on Wednesday the problems between Baghdad and Erbil and the need to protect and guarantee the constitutional rights of the KRG.

The meeting, which was attended by KRG Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, also discussed ways to strengthen the historical and friendly relations between the KRG and Austria, according to an official statement.

Barzani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Austria, government and people, for their support and assistance to the people of Kurdistan in various stages. He also reiterated the KRG's desire to strengthen relations with Austria in all areas.

Schallenberg confirmed that their visit to the KRG comes to reaffirm their friendship with the people of Kurdistan and to consolidate their long-standing relationship.

The discussions focused primarily on the problems between the KRG and the federal government, and the need to protect and guarantee the constitutional rights of the KRG.

The two sides stressed the importance of resolving problems under the umbrella of the constitution and strengthening the federal system in Iraq. They also agreed to explore ways to benefit from the successful experiences of federalism in the world and Europe, including Austria.

The meeting also addressed ways to address the negative effects of climate change and its impact on Iraq and the KRG.