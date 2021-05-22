Report

PKK reveals number of casualties and injuries during clashes with Turkish army

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-22T13:15:03+0000
Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) revealed on Saturday that over 250 Turkish soldiers were wounded or killed since the launching in April of the two military operations Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt.

PKK spokesperson Hiwa Zagros told Shafaq News Agency that the party has killed 201 Turkish soldiers and wounded another 50 since the beginning of the armed combats on April 23rd. 

He added that 19 soldiers of the PKK were killed and six others are still missing in action.

Zagros accused the Turkish army of using chemical weapons to bomb trenches and tunnels on May 3rd, an attack that killed seven PKK soldiers.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense had announced on April 23rd the launching of the Claw-Lightning and Claw-Thunderbolt operations to pursue PKK militants on Iraqi territory.

