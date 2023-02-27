PKK leader dies in a Turkish drone attack in Sinjar, Kurdistan's counter-terrorism agency says

Shafaq News/ A leading figure in the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) died when a Turkish drone attacked his vehicle in the Sinjar district on Monday, the counter-terrorism agency of the Kurdistan region said in a statement.

"At 12:10, a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle of YBS militants at Khanasur complex in the Sinjar district, resulting in the deaths of a commander and two party members," the statement said.

Earlier today, a source revealed that a Turkish drone bombed a vehicle carrying PKK fighters on the road linking the Bharava village and the Khanasur complex in the west of Sinjar's district of Sunouni.