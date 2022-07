Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants detonated a recently constructed road in Nahla, Governor Ali Tatar said in a press conference on Sunday.

"The road was constructed three months ago," Tatar said, "unfortunately, the war the PKK is engaged in has nothing to do with the Kurdistan region and Iraq."

The head of the local government said that the ongoing conflict between Turkey and the PKK halts the delivery of services to many border territories.