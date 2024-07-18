PKK attack on a civilian vehicle in Duhok followed by deadly Turkish airstrikes

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants opened fire on a civilian vehicle in the Jamanki district, north of Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region.

A security source told Shafaq News, "The driver was unharmed, but the car was damaged."

Earlier today, Turkish warplanes bombed areas in the Shiladzi district, north of Duhok, killing a civilian in his thirties.

In Duhok, the PKK has significantly impacted local dynamics. Renowned for its military confrontations with Turkish forces and occasional skirmishes with the Peshmerga, the PKK has heightened security concerns. These actions have affected the security environment, particularly along the borders with Turkiye and Syria, and have resulted in humanitarian issues, including civilian displacement and fires in agricultural areas.