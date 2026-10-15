Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The People’s Front Party (PFP) rejected on Thursday court rulings against its leader, Lahur Sheikh Jangi, and several people detained over the Lalezar events in Al-Sulaymaniyah, calling them “political decisions lacking justice and legal evidence.”

The court sentenced Sheikh Jangi to five years and three months in prison, his brother Bolad Sheikh Jangi to three years and six months, and their associate Ribwar Hamid Haji Ghali to two years. The three were among 12 defendants in the case charged with offenses including inciting disorder and forming an armed group following clashes at the Lalezar Hotel in August 2025.

In a statement, the group alleged that the rulings issued by an Al-Sulaymaniyah court were part of a “prearranged political scenario,” accusing Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) President Bafel Talabani and his brother Qubad Talabani of influencing the judicial process.

The group also claimed the sentences were issued without sufficient evidence and accused political actors of interfering with judicial independence.

It called on the Kurdistan Region’s Judicial Council and Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court to intervene and take steps to ensure a fair judicial process.

Earlier today, the defense team of Sheikh Jangi also rejected the sentences, alleging political interference.

The case stems from armed clashes on August 22, 2025, near the Lalezar Hotel in Al-Sulaymaniyah between forces affiliated with the PUK and gunmen loyal to Sheikh Jangi. Dozens of his supporters and members of his security detail were arrested, with several later referred to court.

The case has continued for more than a year. Sheikh Jangi first appeared in court in January, with hearings repeatedly postponed over the following months, including an indefinite adjournment in May and another delay on October 8 after the defendants pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have alleged political pressure and procedural violations, while a former detainee accused authorities of torture and coercion in custody.