Over 500 mines and explosives removed in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the General Directorate for Mine Affairs in Duhok province announced the removal and detonation of over 500 landmines.

The Directorate's Media Official, Reger Besfki, told Shafaq News that a mine and ordnance removal team successfully conducted an operation in the Kawashi village of the Simele (Sumail) district, clearing and detonating 530 explosive devices.

Besfki further explained, “These mines and ordnance were collected from various areas across Duhok province by the Directorate’s teams,” noting that the devices included artillery shells, mortar rounds, RPG missiles, anti-personnel mines, and anti-tank and military vehicle mines.

the mines and explosives were planted more than 60 years ago by the Iraqi army as well as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), he clarified.

These explosives continue to pose a persistent threat to civilians across large parts of Duhok province, necessitating ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of local communities.

The National Mine Action Strategic Plan for 2022-2028, supported by international partners such as the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), underpins Iraq's clearance obligations. This integrated strategy represents a pivotal step forward, aligning the efforts of the Directorate of Mine Action (DMA) and IKMAA.

Iraq's landmine contamination stems from historical conflicts, notably the 1980-1988 war with Iran, the 1991 Gulf War, and the 2003 invasion led by a US-led coalition. The presence of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by groups like the Islamic State further exacerbates the problem, causing thousands of casualties and disabilities.