Over 35,000 women employed in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ More than 35,000 women are currently employed across the Kurdistan Region, according to newly released official statistics from the Kurdistan Workers' Union.

Hengaw Abdullah, head of the Union, said in a statement that the number of workers registered with the General Directorate of Labor and Social Affairs has surpassed 194,000.

Among them, 134,000 are local male workers, while approximately 30,000 are local women. In addition, 23,000 foreign male workers and 4,900 foreign women workers have been officially registered in the region, alongside 958 domestic workers in the private sector.