Over 12,000 cleared from Kurdistan in four years

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday said it has successfully defused and removed more than 12,000 landmines from different areas in the region in the past four years.

A press release by the KRG said that four-year de-mining endeavors have culminated in clearing approximately 5.04 million square meters of territory, reiterating its commitment to ensuring a safe and hospitable habitat for its residents.

The press release said 12,698 landmines were cleared.