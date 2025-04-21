Operation Claw-Lock: Turkiye hits PKK cave in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Turkiye’s military destroyed a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) cave in Duhok province, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

“Our heroic soldiers have discovered yet another terrorist cave in the Operation Claw-Lock area. Weapons, ammunition, and supplies for living were seized in the cave, which was rendered unusable,” the ministry said in a post on X.

Operation Claw-Lock, which was launched by the Turkish military on April 17, 2022, is targeting PKK positions in the Metina, Zap, and Avashin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq.

The PKK, which is designated a terrorist organization by Ankara, is based in the Qandil Mountains and operates across multiple areas in northern Iraq.