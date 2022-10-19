Report

One killed, eight injured in a serial bomb attack in Garmyan

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-10-19T12:08:39+0000
One killed, eight injured in a serial bomb attack in Garmyan

Shafaq News/ A security officer perished in a series of explosions that targeted a force on the outskirts of Iraqi Kurdistan's Garmyan, the Asayish directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement said that a Commandos force was struck by a series of roadside bomb blasts while on duty near the territories of Belkana and Zeinana in Garmyan.

The attack, according to the statement, killed Lt. Zouheir Mohammed and injured the head of the Kurdistan region's Commandos force, Akam Omar, and seven of his underlings.

