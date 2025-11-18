On the sidelines of MEPS 2025: PM Barzani discusses formation of new Iraqi Gov’t with Zaidan and al-Hakim

Shafaq News – Duhok

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed efforts to form Iraq’s next government in separate meetings on Tuesday with Faiq Zaidan, head of the Supreme Judicial Council, and Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma).

In a statement on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace and Security Forum (MEPS 2025) in Duhok, Barzani said he shared with Zidan similar views “on establishing a service-oriented federal government that ensures stability and protects the rights of all communities.”

Barzani stressed the need to rely on the Iraqi constitution to resolve outstanding issues, safeguard the constitutional status of the Kurdistan Region, and complete the formation of federal institutions, including the Federation Council, which is designed as Iraq’s upper legislative chamber.

A separate KRG statement on Barzani’s meeting with al-Hakim said the two discussed ongoing negotiations among political groups regarding the new government.

Barzani underlined the importance of respecting existing agreements between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region as a framework for addressing pending disputes in a way that guarantees the rights of all sides.

The MEPS 2025 forum, held from November 17–19 at the American University of Kurdistan, convened regional leaders, diplomats, and academics under the theme: “Managed Chaos – A New Middle East?” Now in its sixth edition, the forum is co-hosted with Cambridge University, the Atlantic Council, Carnegie’s Crisis Response Council, and the London School of Economics.