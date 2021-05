Shafaq News/ The President of Kurdistan, Nechirvan Barzani, reiterated his full support for the "freedom of press and expression" in the Region.

President Barzani tweeted, "On World Press Freedom Day, I reiterate my full support to freedom of press and expression in the Kurdistan Region."

"We will continue to work towards building a free, professional, and ethical journalism, as it is a strong pillar of our democracy," he added.