On Eid el-Fitr, Minister of the Peshmerga visits troops in Mosul
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-05-13T16:15:34+0000
Shafaq News/ The Minister of the Peshmerga Affairs Shoresh Ismail, accompanied by the chief of staff of the Peshmerga forces Lieutenant-General Jamal Muhammad and his deputies, visited today, Thursday, the troops stationing in the axes of Bashiqa and al-Khazir in Mosul.
A statement of the Ministry said that the Minister extended greetings to the troops on Eid el-Fitr, wishing security and prosperity to the Kurdistan people and reiterating the necessity for unity, harmony, and union to protect Kurdistan.
The statement said that the Bashiqa axis was the first destination of Ismail's Eid tour, where he was received by the Commander of the Axis Musa Kurdi. The Minister and his companions then headed to al-Khazir axis, where he was received by the Brigadier Azizi Weysi.
The Minister appraised the fortifications and combat skills of the Peshmerga forces, reiterating the Ministry's pledges to boost the logistic and combat capabilities to achieve victory in the war against ISIS.
At the conclusion of his visit, Minister Ismail called for rendering Eid el-Fitr an occasion for bridging the gaps between the political parties to support and aid the Peshmerga forces and build a modern and independent military national force.
The Minister shed light upon the recent agreement with the Iraqi Army, hoping to conclude a comprehensive firm agreement that maintains the security and stability in the region.