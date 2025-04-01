On Akitu festival: President Barzani emphasizes peaceful coexistence for Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Akitu festival, which marks the Babylonian-Assyrian New Year 6775.

"Akitu is a historic occasion for a valuable civilization, with deep cultural and human roots from one of the oldest components of our region, which have contributed since the dawn of history to the development of the region's civilization and the preservation of its diversity," Barzani stated.

On this occasion, the Kurdish president reaffirmed his ongoing commitment to protecting rights and freedoms, promoting a culture of pluralism, peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and acceptance of others among all the religious and ethnic components of Kurdistan.

"Let this year's Akitu be a new opportunity to strengthen love, shared life, and mutual respect among all components, and a source of hope for a better future full of progress, safety, and peace," he added.

About Akitu

The Akitu festival, one of the oldest recorded celebrations, was the New Year festival in ancient Mesopotamia. Originating with the Sumerians, it marked the spring equinox and the sowing of barley. The ancient Semitic people who inhabited ancient Iraq chose to call it "Akitu," believed to have originated from the Sumerian word "Akiti" or "Akítu," meaning barley, emphasizing the agricultural significance of the festival. Later adopted by the Babylonians and Assyrians, it honored the supreme god Marduk and his son Nabû.

The festival, held in the month of Nisannu (April), spanned several days and included rituals, prayers, and processions. A highlight was the recitation of the Babylonian creation epic, Enûma Eliš, symbolizing the renewal of life and cosmic order.