Officials in Kurdistan demand establishing a Cybercrimes Directorate to curb women blackmail

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Domestic Violence in Kurdistan's Ministry of Interior demanded establishing a directorate for Cybercrimes amid a surge of harassment and molestation cases in the Region on social media.

In a press conference she held with a group of feminist activists, the head of the Directorate, Kurda Omar, said, "Internet is involved in 75 to 80% of domestic violence cases. For this reason, it is mandatory to establish a directorate for Cybercrimes. Moreover, we established a channel with the Parliament and international organizations to legislate an act on defamation."

"In cooperation with the relevant ministries and institutions in the Kurdistan Regional Government, we formed a joint committee to help Kurdistan's women and girls having these cases," the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Women in the Kurdistan Region, Khanzad Ahmed, said, "some people hack the social media accounts of girls and women, then threaten and blackmail them. These cases must be confronted with the law."