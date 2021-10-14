No complaints were recorded in Garmyan

Date: 2021-10-14

Shafaq News/ The Kalar Electoral Office of the al-Sulaymaniyah Electoral Commission revealed that it had not received any complaints regarding the elections and their results. The head of the office, Diyar Muhammad Amin, told Shafaq News Agency that the IHEC office did not receive any complaints complaints regarding the elections and their results within the fifth electoral district of al-Sulaymaniyah, which includes Kifri, Kalar, Darbandikhan, and Chamchamal. Amin noted possible changes that may occur between candidates from the National Union after the end of the manual counting process, which may change the winner within the same party due to the convergence of their votes, noting that manual counting is ongoing in 95 stations. For his part, the official of the 22nd center for Kurdistan Democratic Party organizations - Garmyan, Akram Salih, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency, "The winning party candidate has retained the second place in the fifth electoral district of al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate. He already won more than 9000 votes, which may increase after the end of counting." "The position of the Democratic Party candidate in the Fifth Constituency, Shawan Muhammad Rostom, is very good", he noted.

