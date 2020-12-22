New programs and plans to empower Peshmerga forces

Shafaq News / The Global Coalition is continuing to empower Peshmerga forces. A statement by the ministry said today Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Peshmerga said the Minister of Peshmerga, Shoresh Ismail, met with the deputy head of cooperation and strategy in the US-led Coalition and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Ismail expressed his thanks for the Coalition military advisors who are cooperating and coordinating with the Ministry of Peshmerga.

He added, “ISIS still represents a threat which requires strengthening the joint work of the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army with the international coalition forces."

For his part, the Deputy Head confirmed that the international coalition will continue supporting the Region in training and empowering Peshmerga forces.

He also praised the Peshmerga for their courage to protect Kurdistan and defeat terrorists.

The ministry’ statement added that Ismail discussed in a separate meeting with the German Consul General in Erbil, Klemens Semtner, and Commander of German Forces in Iraq, Colonel Nikolaus Nogrady the current developments in the region and ways to strengthening bilateral relations.

It indicated that the Consul described Peshmerga as “heroes” and “pride of Kurdistan”, adding that in 2021, Germany will continue to train the Kurdish forces.