New details about the attack on its headquarters, KDP reveals

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) revealed details about the attack on the party’ headquarters in Al-Sulaimaniyah.

Sheikh Muhammad, a KDP member told Shafaq News Agency , that three of four unidentified gunmen in four-wheel-drive vehicles opened fire on the headquarters.

He added caused material damage without any causality.

Muhammad pointed out that KDP had registered a report at the Al-Sulaymaniyah police station without accusing a specific party.

“It is not the first time when our headquarters are subjected by an armed attack, previously reported the police also but so far, no one has not been found."

KDP Headquarters have been attacked before in September 2019 in the Governorate.

No party claimed responsibility.