New all-female band debuts in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A new all-female music group, the Kurdistan Girls Music Band, was launched on Monday in Al-Sulaymaniyah to preserve Kurdish musical heritage and expand women’s role in the cultural sector.

Unveiled during a ceremony at the Karim Alka Foundation in the province, Hawkar Mohammed, the band’s supervisor, described the initiative as a reflection of confidence in Kurdish women’s abilities, noting that membership remains open to female musicians from across the Kurdistan Region.

“Music is a universal language capable of carrying messages of peace and mutual understanding among peoples,” he added, stressing that the project goes beyond assembling musicians, presenting it instead as a message of unity and support for the advancement of Kurdish music and the arts.

Also present at the event, Shakhwan Sadiq, the Foundation’s director, outlined the project’s focus on preserving Kurdish traditions and supporting talented female musicians through the organization’s sponsorship.