Nechirvan Barzani: upholding Kurdish rights for stability in Iraq

Shafaq News / In a message delivered on the occasion of Nowruz, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani emphasized the enduring struggle for Kurdish rights and their vital role in Iraq's stability.

President Barzani highlighted that peace and stability in Iraq will remain elusive as long as Kurdish rights and Kurdistan are denied and violated.

He stated, "On the occasion of Nawroz, the national holiday and the Kurdish New Year, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the families of our fallen heroes, and to Kurds and Kurdistani communities throughout the world. May this New Year bring good health, happiness, and prosperity for all."

Barzani highlighted, "In the current delicate circumstances, I urge the political factions in Kurdistan to come together with a sense of national duty and empathy to address their disagreements. By doing so, we can confront the various threats and obstacles collectively, safeguarding our federal system, political standing, as well as our constitutional rights and accomplishments. It is crucial to recognize that we are all in this together, and had we stood united, the current situation could have been averted."

Barzani affirmed, "The people of Kurdistan remain resolute in their unwavering commitment to safeguard their freedom and legitimate rights. The annals of history have unequivocally demonstrated that Iraq cannot attain contentment and stability if the Kurds and Kurdistan are deprived of their rights and unjustly treated. It is imperative that we glean valuable lessons from our past missteps in Iraq. Any negligence in upholding the Constitution, federalism, and political accords, coupled with unwarranted meddling and endeavors to diminish the standing of the Kurdistan Region while infringing upon its constitutional rights, will only serve to diminish Iraq rather than yield any benefits."

"On this blessed occasion, we reiterate our unwavering faith and dedication to the Kurdistan Region's role as a catalyst for peace and stability in the region, as it has always been. The Kurdistan Region aspires to foster harmonious relations, friendship, and neighborliness founded upon mutual respect and shared interests. Furthermore, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the nations commemorating Nawroz."

Barzani continued, "I express my gratitude for the understanding, sense of duty, and resilience demonstrated by the public servants and the citizens of Kurdistan. We are fully cognizant of their circumstances and improving their situation is our utmost priority across all institutions in the Kurdistan Region. I reassure them that these challenges will be overcome and left behind. Our aspiration is to progress towards a more prosperous life and future, while upholding Kurdistan's identity as a nation of harmonious coexistence, tolerance, and diversity."

Nowruz is considered the first day of the Kurdish new solar year, occurring on March 9th according to the Greek calendar or March 21st in the Western calendar. It is the day when day and night are equal in length.

The Kurdish people have celebrated this day for thousands of years, considering it a national and patriotic holiday.